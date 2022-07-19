TrueUSD Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $98.75 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,066.70 or 0.99980849 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008226 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,213,961,794 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
