Truist Financial Cuts RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target to $235.00

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.29.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL stock traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

