Truist Financial Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $203.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

