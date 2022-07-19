Truist Financial Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $43.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Twitter stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 167.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

