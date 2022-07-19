Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

