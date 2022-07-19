Truist Financial Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $83.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.