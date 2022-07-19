Truist Financial Trims Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Target Price to $65.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Kforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Kforce stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.07. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

