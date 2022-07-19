TRX Gold’s (TNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) in a research note released on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.70 price objective on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE TNX opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$119.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

