TRX Gold’s (TNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) in a research note released on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.70 price objective on the stock.
TRX Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE TNX opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$119.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.
About TRX Gold
