TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:TFIF opened at GBX 101 ($1.21) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.86. The company has a market cap of £645.33 million and a PE ratio of 836.85.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

