TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:TFIF opened at GBX 101 ($1.21) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.86. The company has a market cap of £645.33 million and a PE ratio of 836.85.
TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile
