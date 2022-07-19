U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

