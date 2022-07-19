Ubex Market Capitalization Tops $146,103.86 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $146,103.86 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008163 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00205814 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

