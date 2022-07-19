UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.26) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($26.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($24.85) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.94 ($19.13) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($12.85) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($18.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.41.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

