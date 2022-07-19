UBS Group Trims Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price to SEK 78

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERIC. Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cheuvreux downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.58.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ERIC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.