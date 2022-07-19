UBS Group Trims Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price to SEK 78

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERIC. Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cheuvreux downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

