UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.60

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBJF shares. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($111.11) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UCB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

UCB Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

