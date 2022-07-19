Ultra Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $108.36 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,418.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00546761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00252262 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00045073 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004139 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00013155 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

