Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company's stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 million, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

