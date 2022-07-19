UniLayer Price Hits $0.0569 on Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $349,760.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,527.01 or 1.00003397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,530,321 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.