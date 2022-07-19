Uniswap Price Up 31.2% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.45 billion and $330.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00031966 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

