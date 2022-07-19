United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

