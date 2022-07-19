UREEQA Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,979.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $769,373.74 and $1,979.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00389088 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001776 BTC.
UREEQA Coin Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
UREEQA Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.