Vai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,817.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Vai has a market cap of $54.17 million and $28,817.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

