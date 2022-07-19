Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.62.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

