Validity Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00008007 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $446,272.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,623,682 coins and its circulating supply is 4,611,986 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

