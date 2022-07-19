Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $6.98 on Tuesday, reaching $177.41. 2,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

