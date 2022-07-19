Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 37 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Tesla by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $722.45. 407,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,169,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $862.14. The company has a market cap of $748.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

