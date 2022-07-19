Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.61. 13,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.42.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

