Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $533.00. 13,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

