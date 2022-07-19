Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $987,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 189,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,506. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.