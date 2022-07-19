Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,680. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

