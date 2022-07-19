Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.60. 5,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.19. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

