Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

