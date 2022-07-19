Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 761,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.