Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

