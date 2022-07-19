Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. 182,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

