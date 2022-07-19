Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

