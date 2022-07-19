Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

