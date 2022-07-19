Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

