Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $150,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.36 and its 200 day moving average is $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

