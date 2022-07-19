Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.63. 179,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.36 and its 200-day moving average is $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

