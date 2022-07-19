Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.