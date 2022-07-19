Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6,402.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. 26,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,082. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.