VeChain (VET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $135.86 Million

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. VeChain has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $135.86 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016722 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars.

