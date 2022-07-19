Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VICR. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

