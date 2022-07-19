VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

VINchain (VIN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $128,500.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

