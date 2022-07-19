Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

VSTO traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,715. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

