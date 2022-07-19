Vortex Defi Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $5,379.54 and $430.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00042421 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.