voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.

About voxeljet

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

