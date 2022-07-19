Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Director Glenn Pierce Sells 9,512 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $112,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 153,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,663. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
