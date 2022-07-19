Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.61 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00022015 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $116.36 million and approximately $31.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.