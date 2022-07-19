Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $251,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

